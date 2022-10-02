PAK vs ENG: Nail biting day as Pakistan aiming to win the series

The decider will be an adrenaline-pumping decider at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Both teams will want to win the toss, which is scheduled for 7:00pm local time. Advertisement

Pakistan will attempt to overcome the rampaging England team and win the home T20I series in an adrenaline-pumping decider at Gaddafi Stadium.

The match will start today at 7:30 p.m.

The last game will undoubtedly be a drama, as the series hangs on a knife’s edge, with both teams having three wins each.

Due to the dew factor, which makes it tough to impose pressure on the team bowling second, each team will want to win the toss, which is scheduled for 7:00pm.

Pakistan will need to significantly improve their performance if they are to win the last game and the series. They struggled in their last match and will need to drastically improve if they are to beat England in their own backyard.

Advertisement

Captain Babar Azam is one man that Pakistan will be eager to get some runs from. He is one of the best batsmen in the world, and his team will need him to be at his best if they are to win.

Despite Babar’s magnificent performance, Pakistan were nowhere near their best on Friday. With Mohammad Rizwan and Haris Rauf back in the lineup, they will be difficult to beat.

Rizwan is Pakistan’s leading run-scorer, with 315 runs at a strike rate of 140. He’s hit 23 fours and 10 sixes. Babar has also scored 281 runs with a 144 strike rate. Haris Rauf has been Pakistan’s top bowler, picking up 8 wickets while bowling at an average of 20 and an economy rate of 8.25. Mohammad Nawaz has five wickets with a strike rate of 36.

England will be seeking to build on their earlier victory over Pakistan, which they won by an eight-wicket margin. On that occasion, England’s opener Phil Salt, together with Alex Hales, laid the solid framework for their total, while David Willey and Sam Curran both shone with the ball.

In the sixth game of the series, England was nearly at its dominant batting best. If one of their batters can go another inning like Phil Salt, it should be another great game.

England’s leading run-scorer is Ben Duckett, who has 203 runs at a strike rate of 159. He’s hit 28 fours and one six. In addition, Harry Brook has 192 runs with a strike rate of 164.

Advertisement

Mark Wood has been England’s top bowler, picking up six wickets while bowling at an average of 7 and an economy rate of 5.50. Curran has six wickets at a 24 percent clip. So an intriguing match is on the cards on Sunday, with each team overlapping the other.

Batters have a significantly easier time on the Gaddafi Stadium surface than spinners. Considering past games, the hitters have fared better at this venue.

The weather is anticipated to be around 33°C, with partly cloudy humidity levels reaching around 60%, so there will be no interruptions from nature.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Aamer Jamal.

England: Alex Hales, Philip Salt (wk), Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Luke Wood, Adil Rashid, Richard Gleeson, Liam Dawson, Olly Stone, Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Tom Helm.