Pakistan fans expect to see the English team mixing with public

it guaranteed an irresistible excitement and fervor for when the two teams play Test cricket on Pakistani territory later this year.

Since the series consists of seven games, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja stated: “I believed the attention of fans would wane with time, but credit goes to the teams for keeping spectators involved until the last match.”

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja shares his thoughts on the #PAKvENG T20I series and the overwhelming response from fans throughout the seven matches. pic.twitter.com/RHEZjgWFJW — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 3, 2022

Tickets for the games in Karachi and then Lahore sold out despite the fact that it wasn’t anticipated, demonstrating the nation’s genuine passion of cricket. Once inside the stadium, cricket supporters cheered for the players and held colourful placards to show their love for the game and lift their spirits.

“The series has been amazing” – Moeen Ali reflects on England’s T20I victory in Pakistan #PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/9iEAOQNP3t — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) October 3, 2022

On Sunday, throngs of Lahore supporters waited in line outside the stadium for hours before the game in order to see the series finale.

Lahore Qalandars’ PSL player Harry Brook referred to Pakistan as his “second home.” His friends showed there to support him rather than their own side as a result.

Before the mega T20 World Cup, Pakistan’s continued middle-order struggles may have haunted the fans, but when the winning team lifted the series trophy in a partially empty stadium due to emotional fans who couldn’t really stay due to their team’s poor performance, the applause went for the winning side.

But the best thing about Pakistani cricket fans is that after the disappointment of a loss wears off, they wind up becoming owners of their players. Because of this, Pakistani fans always have the song “Tum Jeeto Ya Haaro” playing as they watch a game.

Furthermore, the way Khushdil Shah was supported in the face of the jeers from the audience following the seventh T20I shows how fond of cricketers people are.

The first T20I series victory for England since July 2021 was commemorated by their possession of the glistening trophy. The English team, who were playing without Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, and Ben Stokes as well as their customary captain Jos Buttler, valued the victory highly.

What a series!! Thank you Pakistan 💚 pic.twitter.com/xmmhB0Xzvm — Ben Duckett (@BenDuckett1) October 2, 2022

However, throughout the series, English journalists’ strolls over the historic cricket fields also drew enormous attention from people all over the world. Despite not hosting competitive international cricket for more than ten years, the world learned about Pakistan’s evolution in cricket through articles on the renowned Karachi Gymkhana and Lahore’s Bagh-e-Jinnah.

In this region of South Asia, there will be no end to the cricket activity, according to English journalists who have written and admired the sport’s rich history.

✅🇵🇰 Touring Pakistan has been a real privilege. Thanks to everyone who made it an unforgettable experience pic.twitter.com/tqrHxm54zQ — Matt Roller (@mroller98) October 3, 2022

As usual, the security precautions shocked the visitors and also made them feel a little frustrated because of the isolation, as the English media noted. The least that the government could have done to ensure the success of the tour was to restrict players’ freedom of movement under presidential security.

Fans want to see and speak with English players like Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Alex Hales, and others. It would have been a fantastic experience for spectators if the English players had been transported to a nearby mall or a cricket field.

Thank you, Pakistan ❤️ After 17 years of waiting, a wonderful cricket series and the wamest welcome from the people of this country 👏
🇵🇰#PAKvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/OUSRvMgZDM — England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 2, 2022

It is not yet known whether the English team would be permitted to engage with fans more freely whenever they return to Pakistan in December because such decisions rely on a number of variables. However, supporters are hoping that team England will visit Pakistan's public areas and interact with locals more freely during their subsequent tour.