Shoaib Akhtar says Fakhar Zaman should be back in the team

Speaking at a neighborhood gathering in London, Akhtar suggested that Fakhar should rejoin the squad as an opener.

“I think Fakhar should be back in the team. Babar Azam should go one down with Fakhar opening,” the cricketer-turned-analyst suggested.

I am not happy with the current T20i squad 🇵🇰. He said, he wants Fakhar Zaman back & Sharjeel but he’s gotta loose some weight @shoaib100mph pic.twitter.com/bZcap0a5YF — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) October 1, 2022

In response to a question regarding whether Sharjeel Khan should join the team, Akhtar stated he must first reduce weight. Akhtar, who is not entirely satisfied with Pakistan’s T20I lineup, stated that Sharjeel needs to drop some weight first.

At 7 p.m. (PST) today in Lahore, the final T20I of a seventh-match series will pit Pakistan against England. The season finale will include the two teams.

