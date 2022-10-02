Advertisement
date 2022-10-02
Shoaib Akhtar says Fakhar Zaman should be back in the team

Articles
  • Shoaib Akhtar thinks that Fakhar Zaman should be in the national T20I team.
  • Former Pakistan speedster was speaking at neighborhood gathering in London.

Shoaib Akhtar, Former Pakistani speedster thinks that Fakhar Zaman should be reinstated into the national T20I team.

Speaking at a neighborhood gathering in London, Akhtar suggested that Fakhar should rejoin the squad as an opener.

“I think Fakhar should be back in the team. Babar Azam should go one down with Fakhar opening,” the cricketer-turned-analyst suggested.

In response to a question regarding whether Sharjeel Khan should join the team, Akhtar stated he must first reduce weight. Akhtar, who is not entirely satisfied with Pakistan’s T20I lineup, stated that Sharjeel needs to drop some weight first.

At 7 p.m. (PST) today in Lahore, the final T20I of a seventh-match series will pit Pakistan against England. The season finale will include the two teams.

