T20 World Cup 2022 Points table after Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match

ICC World Cup 2022 Points table updated after Zimbabwe vs Ireland group B match. The 8th ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is set to be the biggest and the best yet, with 16 teams playing 45 matches in seven Australian cities between 16 October and 13 November.

Ireland’s Men’s T20 World Cup campaign got off to a shaky start in Hobart, as Sikandar Raza inspired Zimbabwe to a 31-run victory.

Raza arrived at the crease with his team 37-3 in the powerplay but smashed 82 off 48 balls before being bowled off the final ball of Zimbabwe’s 174-7.

Ireland fell to 22-4 off 3.5 overs and never recovered, finishing well short of the target of 143-9.

In the previous Group B match, Scotland stunned two-time champions West Indies.

Advertisement

T20 World Cup 2022 Points table – Group B