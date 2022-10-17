Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • T20 World Cup 2022 Points table after Zimbabwe vs Ireland – Group B Match
T20 World Cup 2022 Points table after Zimbabwe vs Ireland – Group B Match

T20 World Cup 2022 Points table after Zimbabwe vs Ireland – Group B Match

Articles
Advertisement
T20 World Cup 2022 Points table after Zimbabwe vs Ireland – Group B Match

T20 World Cup 2022 Points table after Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match

Advertisement

ICC World Cup 2022 Points table updated after Zimbabwe vs Ireland group B match. The 8th ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is set to be the biggest and the best yet, with 16 teams playing 45 matches in seven Australian cities between 16 October and 13 November.

Ireland’s Men’s T20 World Cup campaign got off to a shaky start in Hobart, as Sikandar Raza inspired Zimbabwe to a 31-run victory.

Raza arrived at the crease with his team 37-3 in the powerplay but smashed 82 off 48 balls before being bowled off the final ball of Zimbabwe’s 174-7.

Ireland fell to 22-4 off 3.5 overs and never recovered, finishing well short of the target of 143-9.

In the previous Group B match, Scotland stunned two-time champions West Indies.

Advertisement

T20 World Cup 2022 Points table – Group B

POSTEAMPLAYEDWONLOSTN/RTIEDNET RRPOINTS
1 Scotland11000+2.1002
2 Zimbabwe11000+1.5502
3 Ireland10100-1.5500
4 West Indies10100-2.1000

 

Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Jude Bellingham plans to decline new deal with Borussia Dortmund
Jude Bellingham plans to decline new deal with Borussia Dortmund
Football Federation of Sri Lanka suspended by FIFA
Football Federation of Sri Lanka suspended by FIFA
Australian Open: Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic disappointed over schedule
Australian Open: Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic disappointed over schedule
Norbert Haug opened up about the decay of Formula1 in Germany
Norbert Haug opened up about the decay of Formula1 in Germany
Everton manager Lampard says
Everton manager Lampard says "I don't get that far down the line to fear, I just do my job"
ICC released schedule for ICC Awards 2022 winners announcements
ICC released schedule for ICC Awards 2022 winners announcements
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story