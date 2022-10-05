Trophy unveiled for New Zealand Tri-series today

Men in Green arrived in New Zealand on Wednesday.

Pakistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand will play each other in a triangular series.

Trophy for competition was presented at an event in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Two days before the opening game of the triangular series between Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand on September 7.

The trophy for the competition was presented.

Men in Green, who arrived in New Zealand yesterday, and Bangladesh will play each other in the first game of the series (September 4).

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) published photos from the trophy announcement event on Twitter on Wednesday. The captains of three competing teams may be seen in the photos.

Trophy unveiled 🏆 Advertisement The series kicks off on Friday with the match between Pakistan and Bangladesh 🏏#NZTriSeries | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/Jggf4F88ge — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 5, 2022

The Men in Green will confront challenging circumstances throughout the games because they arrived in Christchurch to frigid temperatures. The intermittent rains and occasionally-freezing temperatures in New Zealand City have made life more challenging for the Pakistani players. Advertisement After taking today off, the Green Shirts will begin working out on Thursday (October 6). The first match of the tri-series, between Pakistan and Bangladesh, is scheduled for October 7, while the series finale is scheduled for October 14. All of the games of the tri-series will be played in Christchurch. Those scheduled to compete in the ICC T20 World Cup will take a direct flight from Pakistan to Australia. After the tri-series, Pakistan’s team will compete in the much awaited mega T20 tournament before returning to Australia on October 15 for an exciting World Cup 2022. On October 17 and 19, the squad will practise in preparation for their World Cup games. On October 16, the opening qualification games between Group A nations Sri Lanka and Namibia, as well as UAE and Netherlands, will kick off the T20 World Cup.

Also Read Mudassar Nazar says Shoaib Malik needed in middle-order Pakistan were defeated 4-3 by England in the series of Twenty20 internationals....

