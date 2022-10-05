Ukraine joins Spain and Portugal’s bid to host FIFA world cup 2030

Ukraine has joined Spain and Portugal in their bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Representatives of the Spanish, Portuguese, and Ukrainian football organizations reaffirmed their plans.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, hundreds of soldiers and civilians have died in the conflict, and major cities have been severely damaged.

In June 2021, Spain and Portugal first declared a combined bid.

“Our bid is not an Iberian bid any more, it’s a European bid,” Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish federation (RFEF), said.

“I’m convinced that now our bid is much better than before. Football is universal and if it is capable of changing the life of people in so many ways it should also be used for doing good.”

The Portuguese Football Federation released a statement claiming that UEFA, the organization that governs European football, had “unconditional support” for the three-way agreement (FPF).

“The example of tenacity and resilience set by the Ukrainian people is inspiring,” the FPF said. “This proposal aims to contribute through the power of football to the recovery of a country undergoing reconstruction.”

“We are certain that by 2030 we will have peace in Europe and that Ukraine will be ready to host it in the greatest way imaginable,” FPF president Fernando Soares Gomes da Silva stated.

The united South American candidacy from Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, and Chile as well as a partnership between Egypt, Greece, and Saudi Arabia will go up against the Spain, Portugal, and Ukraine offer.

According to the RFEF, the planned 11 sites in Spain and three in Portugal would not be impacted by the inclusion of Ukraine in the bid.

