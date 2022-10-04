Who will officiate the India-Pakistan match in T20 world cup 2022?

The Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022 will have 20 match officials.

The Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022 will have 20 match officials, according to the announcement by International Cricket Council.

The mega-event is set to begin on October 16 while Pakistan and India square off at Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.

Ranjan Madugalle will officiate the match between Pakistan and India, according to the ICC.

The on-field umpires will be Rod Tucker and Marais Erasmus, and the TV umpire will be Richard Kettleborough.

A total of 16 umpires, including Pakistani officials Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza, will preside over the competition.

Four former international cricket players will serve as match referees during the eighth T20 World Cup, including Chief Referee of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees Ranjan Madugalle. They are joined by Australian David Boon, Zimbabwean Andrew Pycroft, and Englishmen Christopher Broad and Madugalle from Sri Lanka.

On October 16, Pycroft will preside over the tournament’s opening match in Geelong, with Joel Wilson and Rodney Tucker serving as the middle umpires. The fourth umpire, Paul Reiffel, will serve as the TV umpire with Erasmus.

Erasmus, Tucker, and Dar will all play in their seventh ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, and Langton Rusere, who officiated in the Women’s World Cup 2022 and served as reserve umpire for the final, will officiate in his second World Cup of the year.

When Australia and New Zealand begin the Super 12 round on October 22 in Sydney, Rusere will serve as the TV umpire. Rusere will be joined by Richard Illingworth, Adrian Holdstock, and Dharmasena (on-field) in the match, which is a rematch of the 2021 championship game (fourth umpire).

The selections for the tournament’s semi-finals and final have yet to be made, however officials have been appointed for the remainder of the first round and Super 12s.

Match officials

Match Referees: Andrew Pycroft, Christopher Broad, David Boon, Ranjan Madugalle

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Aleem Dar, Ahsan Raza, Christopher Brown, Christopher Gaffaney, Joel Wilson, Kumara Dharmasena, Langton Rusere, Marais Erasmus, Michael Gough, Nitin Menon, Paul Reiffel, Paul Wilson, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough and Rodney Tucker.