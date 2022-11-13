Curran dismisses Rizwan in the T20 World Cup final

Jos Buttler won the toss and chose to bowl.

Both teams are unchanged for the tournament finale.

Squad wants to retain its momentum after winning four straight matches.

Jos Buttler won the toss and chose to bowl against Pakistan in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 final (MCG).

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said after the toss that the squad wants to retain its momentum after winning four straight matches.

Babar said he would have bowled first if he’d won the toss.

“We’ll score runs to pressure England. The team plays well “Adding,

Melbourne’s weather, which threatened the final, has improved. Pre-match rain chances have dropped from 95% to 46%.

A game requires 10 overs each side, up from 5 in the group stages. If a contest starts on Sunday but isn’t finished, it continues on Monday.

The final comes 30 years after Pakistan upset England to win the 50-overs World Cup, the country’s first global white-ball triumph.

Babar’s team may believe it’s their destiny to win.

Babar said about 1992 final, “There are similarities.”

It’s an honor to captain this team, especially on this vast field, so we’ll aim to win.

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid.

