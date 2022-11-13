Shahid Afridi backs Pakistan in T20 World Cup final

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi wished Green Shirts well.

He wishes just before the World cup.

Pakistan will play England today at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi wished Green Shirts well before their T20 World Cup final against England.

“This day holds a special place in our nation’s heart & lifelong memory for the entire team,” Afridi tweeted.

Pakistan will play England today at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Skipper Babar Azam told his revived side to win the final after four straight wins.

Pakistan beat New Zealand by seven wickets in Sydney, while England humiliated India by 10 wickets in Adelaide.

Pakistan, the 2009 champions, have enjoyed a charmed tournament since Zimbabwe nearly eliminated them. The Netherlands helped them through by eliminating South Africa.

Afridi advised Babar Azam’s team to give their all in the tournament final.

“You’ve created an opportunity for the nation and yourselves. Good luck, boys! “Adding,

England, the defending 50-overs world champions, are seeking to capture a second T20 crown and build on former captain Eoin Morgan’s reputation.

After Morgan’s retirement, Buttler has led by example alongside Alex Hales.

Buttler and Hales beat India with a 170-run stand, and Babar and Mohammad Rizwan beat New Zealand with 105.

Both teams’ bowlers must strike early or risk losing.

