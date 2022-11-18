FIFA says World Cup stadiums won’t sell alcohol

Neymar is in “great” shape for the FIFA World Cup, says Marquinhos
Neymar Jr. of Brazil is in excellent physical shape as he attempts...
FIFA, the organization that oversees soccer worldwide, announced just two days before the World Cup in Qatar begins that no alcohol will be served at the eight stadiums that will serve as the sites of the competition’s 64 games.
“Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from Qatar’s FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium perimeter,” said the FIFA statement.
The Muslim nation is seen as being extremely conservative, and alcohol sales and consumption are strictly regulated.
Qatar had announced in September that it will allow ticketed supporters to purchase alcoholic beverages at World Cup soccer games beginning three hours before kickoff and continuing for one hour after the final whistle, but not during the game itself.
“There is no impact to the sale of Bud Zero which will remain available at all Qatar’s World Cup stadiums,” added the FIFA statement.
Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.