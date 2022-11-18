FIFA says World Cup stadiums won’t sell alcohol

Alcohol sales and consumption strictly regulated in Muslim nation. Student Arnov Paul-Choudhury, 21, frustrated by decision.

Bud Zero beer will remain available at all 32 stadiums for fans.

Beer was supposed to be sold inside the ticketed area around each of the eight stadiums.

FIFA, the organization that oversees soccer worldwide, announced just two days before the World Cup in Qatar begins that no alcohol will be served at the eight stadiums that will serve as the sites of the competition’s 64 games.

“Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from Qatar’s FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium perimeter,” said the FIFA statement.

The Muslim nation is seen as being extremely conservative, and alcohol sales and consumption are strictly regulated.

Qatar had announced in September that it will allow ticketed supporters to purchase alcoholic beverages at World Cup soccer games beginning three hours before kickoff and continuing for one hour after the final whistle, but not during the game itself.

“There is no impact to the sale of Bud Zero which will remain available at all Qatar’s World Cup stadiums,” added the FIFA statement.

"It's the World Cup, it's football, you need to be able to drink around the stadium," he told Sport media in Doha. "I just don't think they're doing the right things to attract fans." Before and after each game, Budweiser was supposed to sell beer inside the ticketed area around each of the eight stadiums. Well, this is awkward, wrote the beer company, one of FIFA's partners, before swiftly deleting the tweet. The largest brewer in the world, Anheuser-Busch InBev, is the owner of Budweiser. "The tournament organizers appreciate AB InBev's understanding and continuous support to our joint commitment to cater for everyone during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022," continued the FIFA statement. According to the New York Times, Budweiser pays about $75 million for its sponsorship deal with FIFA. "As partners of FIFA for over three decades, we look forward to our activations of FIFA World Cup™ campaigns around the world to celebrate football with our consumers," said an AB InBev spokesperson. "Some of the planned stadium activations cannot move forward due to circumstances beyond our control." The decision regarding beer sales has been denounced by the Football Supporters' Association (FSA), the national official organisation for football fans in England and Wales. The FSA issued a statement on Friday that read: "Some fans like a beer at the game, and some don't, but the real issue is the last-minute U-turn, which is speaks to a larger problem – the complete lack of communications and clarity from the organizing committee towards the supporters. "If they can change their minds on this at a moment's notice, with no explanation, supporters will have understandable concerns about whether they will fulfill other promises relating to accommodation, transport or cultural issues." The last-minute U-turn will displease more people than just fans. The move, according to Ben Peppi, head of sports services at JMW Solicitors, is "hugely detrimental" to FIFA's reputation. "Brands will be treading very carefully now around FIFA for future tournaments," he told Sport media. "Because if two days out before the biggest global sporting event that they host, they turn round to a brand and say, 'you can't do this and you can't do that' and breach that contract, that's not going to give any security to any new brand."