Imam-ul-Haq targets the World Test Championship match

Imam-ul-Haq revealed he can’t wait to play in the World Test Championship final

With 51.85% of the available points, the team led by Babar Azam is now in fifth place

Pakistan has not yet announced their lineup for the Test series

Advertisement

Imam-ul-Haq, Pakistan’s aspirational opener, has revealed he can’t wait to play in the World Test Championship final because he has his eyes on the trophy.

Pakistan will host five Test matches in December and January, starting with three matches against England and finishing with two matches against New Zealand.

With 51.85% of the available points, the team led by Babar Azam is now in fifth place in the World Test Championship standings.

“Due to the World Test Championship, the series against England and New Zealand is important for us,” he said.

“We can stay in the race for the final by winning three or four matches during the upcoming series.”

The top nine Test teams, who will play six series each, are included in the current cycle, which spans from July 2021 to June 2023. The final, which will be held at The Oval in June 2023, will include the top two teams.

Advertisement

As he tries to maintain his rhythm before the important Test matches, Imam is currently participating in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

“I’m trying to maintain my form by playing domestic cricket,” he said. “Test cricket usually happens after a long gap which is why we have to prepare for it from scratch every time.”

“I like playing Test matches on home soil as compared to ODIs and T20Is,” he added.

The trip of Pakistan by top cricketing nations pleased the left-hander as well.

“I’m happy to see that England and New Zealand are sending their full-strength teams to Pakistan. Top teams visiting Pakistan is good for our cricket,” he said.

The three-game Test series between Pakistan and England will begin on December 1 in Rawalpindi, it should be noted.

Advertisement

However, in the event of political unrest, Karachi, which is already slated to host the last Test from December 17–21, is likely to receive the first Test. Multan will still serve as the location for the second Test, though.

The England team’s arrival timetable will be adjusted if the venue is changed. The English team is initially expected to arrive in Islamabad on November 27.

After seven Twenty20 Internationals in Karachi and Lahore in September-October of last year, this will be the second leg of England’s visit.

Pakistan has not yet announced their lineup for the Test series.

Also Read Moeen Ali ruled out possibility of returning to Test cricket Moeen Ali ruled out the possibility of returning to Test cricket. Test...