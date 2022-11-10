Is the divorce news between Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik authentic?

There are numerous rumours that Indian tennis champion Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, who have been married for 12 years, are no longer co-parenting their son Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Some reports alleged that Shoaib had an extra marital affair . Shoaib and Sania haven’t made any announcements about this.

It’s interesting to note that Shoaib and Sania continue to follow one another on Instagram. However, Sania’s mysterious captions, tales, and posts only serve to spread the divorce rumours.

Sania recently commented on Instagram, “The moments that get me through the hardest days @izhaan.mirzamalik.” beside a photo of her and her kid.

Additionally, she just shared a moving Instagram story with the caption, “Where do broken hearts go?”

Sania is said to have recently moved to a new home in Dubai, which is another intriguing development. She once shared a villa with Shoaib Malik on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah.

Anam Mirza, a content producer who is wed to Asaduddin, the son of Indian cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin, produces daily vlogs on YouTube. She is Sania’s sister. She recently recorded the birthday celebration for Izhaan, the son of Sania and Shoaib, at which Shoaib was also present.

Sania didn’t share any photos from the birthday celebration, but Shoaib did.

Shoaib’s recent participation on the Pakistani cricket show “Ask the Pavillion,” when he was questioned about the location of Sania’s tennis academies, is another intriguing fact that has the fans worried. Shoaib responded that he didn’t have much knowledge of the academies.

Waqar Younis was taken aback by Shoaib’s reply and joked, “What sort of husband you are?”

After getting married in 2010, Shoaib and Sania settled in Dubai. Regarding their careers, Sania Mirza declared her retirement in January of this year.

Due to an injury she suffered in Canada a few weeks previous to the US Open, Sania decided not to compete in the US Open in August of this year.

Shoaib, who last competed in a T20 International against Bangladesh in November 2021, was not selected for the T20 World Cup roster due to his lack of favour with the Pakistan Cricket Board.

On social media, rumours about the tragic news had been swirling about for nearly a week. After Sania started posting images of herself with her son without naming or mentioning her husband, internet users began to speculate that the pair had broken up.

She also shared a number of inspirational and depressing phrases on Instagram, which added to the rumours. Netizens are very saddened by the news, although the pair hasn’t made a formal statement about it.

