La Liga: Elche FC is looking for a third coach this year

Elche, a struggling La Liga team is now searching for their third coach of the year

Almiron took over for Francisco Rodriguez in the middle of October

Elche fired Valladolid’s coach Pacheta after he helped them advance from the second level three years prior

Advertisement

Elche, a struggling La Liga team, has parted ways with Jorge Almiron after less than a month in command, and is now searching for their third coach of the year.

Almiron took over for Francisco Rodriguez in the middle of October, but the club, which is still at the bottom of La Liga, Spain’s top football league, with just four points from 13 games, has not responded.

Almiron’s five games as coach ended with two draws and three losses, leaving Elche seven points behind second-to-last Cadiz after their most recent 2-1 loss to Valladolid, according to Xinhua.

Ironically, Elche fired Valladolid’s coach Pacheta after he helped them advance from the second level three years prior.

“Elche CF communicates that Jorge Almiron has decided to step aside as first-team coach. The club is sincerely grateful for his work in this second stage in which he assumed the responsibility of directing a coach in a delicate moment,” The team added that Sergio Mantecon, the technical secretary, will be in charge for Tuesday’s game against Girona.

Almiron’s first stint at Elche came to an end in 2021 following a 16-game losing streak.

Advertisement

Also Read Son Heung-min may not play in FIFA World Cup 2022 Son Heung-min may need surgery to fix a fracture near his left...