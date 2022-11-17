Advertisement
  • Lead character in Shoaib Akhtar’s biopic “Rawalpindi Express” will be Umair Jaswal
Lead character in Shoaib Akhtar’s biopic “Rawalpindi Express” will be Umair Jaswal

Lead character in Shoaib Akhtar’s biopic “Rawalpindi Express” will be played by Umair Jaswal

  • Umair Jaswal will play the main role in the biopic “Rawalpindi Express
  • Akhtar holds the record for bowling the fastest delivery in cricket history
  • The first foreign film about a Pakistani sports figure will be Akhtar’s biography
Umair Jaswal, a pop singer and actor in his native Pakistan, will play the main role in the biopic “Rawalpindi Express,” which is based on the life of former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar.

Since the beginning of his career, Akhtar has been nicknamed to as the “Rawalpindi Express” because of his quick bowling action and propensity to unleash vicious bouncers, making batters afraid to stand on the wicket.

The 47-year-old former right-arm bowler holds the record for bowling the fastest delivery in cricket history, clocking it at 161.3 kph.

The actor-singer who will portray Shoaib’s role made the announcement on his Instagram.

“I’m honoured to play the living legend, Mr. Shoaib Akhtar on the big screen in Rawalpindi Express. With Allah’s blessings may we succeed in our endeavours. We look forward to bringing to you a first of its kind biopic film worthy of worldwide recognition,” Jaswal wrote on Instagram post

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Umair Jaswal (@umairjaswalofficial)

The former pacer declared earlier in July that a biopic on his life’s journey would be made.

“Beginning of this beautiful journey. Announcing the launch of my story, my life, my Biopic, RAWALPINDI EXPRESS – Running against the odds. You’re in for a ride you’ve never taken before. The first foreign film about a Pakistani Sportsman. Controversially yours, Shoaib Akhtar,” the former pacer had tweeted.

The first foreign film about a Pakistani sports figure will be Akhtar’s biography, which will be released on November 16 of the following year.

The biopic’s directors are Qaiser Nawaz and Muhammad Faraz Qaiser.

The fast bowler represented Pakistan in 224 international games and took 444 wickets before retiring in 2011 after the ODI World Cup.

