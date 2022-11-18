Malan wept after missing the T20 WC final

Malan suffered a groined ailment and pacer Mark Wood experienced a hip issue

Buttler-led team defeated Pakistan by five wickets

After learning he wouldn’t be playing in the T20 World Cup 2022 championship match against Pakistan, England batter Dawid Malan reportedly grieved like a child.

During England’s most recent Super 12 match against Sri Lanka, Malan suffered a groyne ailment, and pacer Mark Wood experienced a hip issue.

The two players were unable to participate in England’s decisive victory over India in the semi-final, which allowed them to advance to the tournament’s championship.

Malan and Wood were given every opportunity to prove their fitness in time for the grand final match against Pakistan, and they passed a fitness test, but head coach Matthew Mott and captain Jos Buttler finally decided it was not worth taking a chance on the pair.

It was “one of the toughest days I’ve ever had as a cricketer,” the left-handed hitter remarked.

“We all have tough times in our careers. Not being able to play the final was probably one of the toughest days I’ve ever had as a cricketer. That’s what sport’s like – it’s cruel sometimes, ” Speaking following the opening ODI on Thursday against Australia, Malan remarked.

“Understandably the decision was taken not to risk Woody and me, even though we’d done what was needed. I had a few tears that night, you never know how many World Cup finals you’re going to be a part of.

“If you’re just not fit and not able to do what’s required, it’s probably easier to take than to pass a fitness test and still be in a situation where you’re still at risk, and you could still let the team down by pulling up the next day in the second over of the game chasing a ball.

“Mark and myself had a two-minute chat. We both were gutted and then said ‘it’s not about us anymore, it’s about what the team needed’. It’s in the past. We’ve won the World Cup, that’s all that matters.

“To be fit and perform like I did [in the first ODI], it’s extremely satisfying after the disappointment of last week – disappointment but also the massive excitement and elation of winning that World Cup.

“There’s so much cricket coming up and I’ve got so much to play for still in my career. I still want to push myself into this squad and still want to be at the next T20 World Cup as well.”

With outstanding batting and bowling, the Buttler-led team defeated Pakistan by five wickets. The big final included Sam Curran and Ben Stokes, who helped their country win.

At the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Stokes scored 52 runs in 49 balls against the green shirts while the bowler grabbed three wickets.

Malan, however, returned to the team on Thursday in the opening ODI of the three-match series against Australia at Adelaide Oval. Although he scored 134 runs off 128 balls, the English team fell to Australia by six wickets, hence his performance was in vain.

