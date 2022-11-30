Ollie Pope’s challenge against Pakistan is reverse swing

English cricketer Ollie Pope thinks that Pakistan’s reverse swing, which will be a major factor in the three-match Test series, will be their biggest obstacle

Pope said in an interview that England will continue to play cricket in their well-known style

He also added that the conditions of the pitch will affect their approach when playing Pakistan

Advertisement

Pope added, “I think there’s no hiding behind it, the world knows that’s how we want to play our cricket. It’s the way we obviously want to play.”

The essential thing, he added, is to absorb some pressure and then fire some punches back when the time is perfect. “The pitches will influence partly how positive you want to be sometimes, if the pitches are better you can try to bat a bit more time,” he said.

Pope remarked that the primary test for the English team will come from Pakistan’s fast bowlers and the mysterious spinner Abrar Ahmed, as well as reverse swing.

The 24-year-old cricketer, however, thinks that Sheen Shah Afridi’s absence might be advantageous for his squad.

“I wouldn’t say an edge. Shaheen is obviously an amazing bowler, he’s a very special bowler with good pace and good skills. But we know Pakistan has got some other talented bowlers as well, like Haris Rauf and Nasim Shah, and some guys who are new on the block as well and they’ll be keen and excited to get going. So, it’s obviously a good thing for us that Shaheen is not playing but at the same time they’ve got other strengths on their side as well,” he said.

Prior to travelling to Pakistan, Pope struck 146 against the England Lions in an exhibition match in Abu Dhabi. He also made 136 in his final First-Class match and two half-centuries during the Test series against South Africa.

Advertisement

“I try not to set too many goals number-wise. Obviously, this is a new place for me I’ve never batted here before. So, it’s trying to adapt as quickly as I can and obviously put in contributions for the team and hopefully in a match-winning side as well. So that’s the main importance for me,” he said.

“I’ve been feeling good. I’m in a good place with the bat. So, fingers crossed, I can bring that form here. Obviously like I said, it’s different conditions. So, I need to adapt my game slightly. I feel good within myself and if you’re playing well hopefully the runs will come if you keep trusting the process,” he said.

For the first time since 2005, the English team is visiting Pakistan under tight security, something Pope praised.

Additionally, he discussed what he had learned from his coworkers regarding the Pakistani fans during the T20 series that was played in August.

“Chatting to the guys [that participated] in the T20 [series] said the crowds are amazing. And I can’t wait to see packed houses here full of Pakistani fans and hopefully, there’ll be some English fans dotted around as well, but I can’t wait to hear the noise as well. So yeah, I can’t wait to see hopefully, a packed house here.” he concluded.

Also Read Babar Azam rises in latest ICC T20I batting rankings Babar Azam has risen one spot to third in the latest ICC...