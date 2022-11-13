Advertisement
Play with an attacking mindset: Imran Khan

Articles
Pakistan vs. England: Play with an attacking mindset

  • Imran Khan urged Pakistan to attack England in the last T20 World Cup match.
  • Pakistan is poised to play England at MCG.
  • England won the toss and will field before batting.
Imran Khan urged Pakistan to attack England in the last T20 World Cup match.

Pakistan is poised to play England at MCG (MCG). England won the toss and will field before batting.

Khan, who guided Pakistan to its first World Cup win in 1992, advised the team to enjoy the final.

“My message to Pakistan’s cricket team today is the same as in 1992. First, enjoy playing in the World Cup final and don’t be intimidated. Second: you will win if you take risks and capitalize on opponent blunders.”

The PTI head wished the players luck and said the nation is praying for them.

Both teams want a second World Cup title. Pakistan, the 2009 champions, have enjoyed a charmed tournament since Zimbabwe nearly eliminated them. The Netherlands helped them through by eliminating South Africa.

England, the defending 50-overs world champions, are also seeking to capture a second global T20 crown after 2010 and build on former captain Eoin Morgan’s reputation.

