Cristiano Ronaldo, a forward for Manchester United, expressed regret for leaving the field early during a Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur last month

He also indicated that manager Erik ten Hag had “provoked” him into making the decision

Ten Hag said last month that Ronaldo left the field with a few minutes left in the game after declining to enter as a substitute in the 2-0 home victory over Spurs. Ronaldo was later omitted from the lineup for the match against Chelsea the following Saturday.

In the defeat at Manchester City a few weeks prior to the Spurs game, Ronaldo had been kept off the field by Ten Hag, who said that he did so out of respect for the Portuguese forward’s career.

“You don’t put me on against Manchester City because of respect for my career and you want to put me on for three minutes against Tottenham? It doesn’t make sense,” Ronaldo told Piers Morgan in an interview, the second part of which aired on Thursday.

“I think he did it on purpose. I felt provoked not only because of that game, but before. He doesn’t respect (me) the way I should deserve. But it is what it is. This is why probably, the game against Tottenham, I left.

“I will be honest with you, it’s something that I regret, leaving the stadium (against Tottenham)… A coach to put me in three minutes in a game (is) not allowed for me. Sorry, I’m not that kind of player. I know what I can give to the teams.”

Ronaldo claimed that United had abandoned him and that he was being forced out of the team throughout the lengthy conversation.

On Monday, United announced that they would respond to Ronaldo’s claims that he felt betrayed by the team and was being ejected only after gathering all the information.

