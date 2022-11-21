World Cup will contain a “phenomenal” Ronaldo: Neves

Cristiano Ronaldo enters the World Cup dogged by scandal

Portugal teammate Ruben Neves predicts a “phenomenal” tournament for the forward

The superstar, who has been relegated to a supporting role at Manchester United this season, attacked his club and United coach Erik ten Hag last week in a TV interview.

Despite his troubles at the club level, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is still Portugal’s captain at 37, and Neves is certain he can shine at his sixth World Cup.

Neves stated on Sunday, “From what I’ve seen in training, he is in a great state of form.”

“Nothing has us concerned at the moment. We are confident in our ability to produce results that make people stand out. Cristiano will be fantastic if we perform well.”

Ronaldo holds the record for most goals scored in men’s international football history with 117.

Last week, video of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes, who play for Manchester United and Portugal, shaking hands appeared tense.

Neves, though, downplayed rumours of conflict within the team.

The midfielder asserted, “I don’t think there’s controversy in the locker room, it’s hard for us to move about without some disagreement.

“There is more than there is in the dressing room outside of camp and in the media. Everything has been spoken, and the atmosphere is wonderful.”

Neves, a 25-year-old player for Wolves, was questioned if he might leave the Premier League club in January because he has been connected with moves away from the failing team.

He jokingly said, “I’m leaving Wolves this month, hopefully till the 18th (of December, the World Cup final).”

“I don’t want to return sooner. My main objective is to remain here for as long as I can while giving the team my all.”

On November 24, Portugal takes on Ghana to begin their World Cup run. They then play Uruguay and South Korea in Group H.

