Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Blind T20 World Cup: India refuses Pakistan visas ‘Politically influenced’
Blind T20 World Cup: India refuses Pakistan visas ‘Politically influenced’

Blind T20 World Cup: India refuses Pakistan visas ‘Politically influenced’

Articles
Blind T20 World Cup: India refuses Pakistan visas ‘Politically influenced’

Blind T20 World Cup: India refuses Pakistan visas ‘Politically influenced’

Advertisement
  • India did not grant participation visas to the Pakistan team for the Blind T20 World Cup.
  • The World Blind Cricket Council (WBCC) has decided to take severe disciplinary action against India.
  • India also decided not to participate in the Asia Cup 2023 that will be held in Pakistan.
Advertisement

India did not grant participation visas to the Pakistani squad so that they could compete in the Blind T20 World Cup, as a result of political pressure.

It was revealed by the Pakistan Blind Cricket Association (PBCA) that the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not provide any visas for Pakistan.

The Pakistan cricket team, which holds the position of number one in the international team rankings, would be unable to take part in the competition.

It is disheartening to see India once again engaging in political manoeuvring within the sporting arena, as the chairman of the PBCA put it.

“The World Blind Cricket Council (WBCC) has decided to take severe disciplinary action against India. They run the risk of having their ability to hold events restricted in the future “said Shah, who serves as president of WBCC in addition to his other roles.

Runners-up in competition twice The departure date for Pakistan’s flight to India was set for December 4th. However, India did not grant visas to the Pakistan team, which had a total of 33 members.

Advertisement

Relations between Pakistan and India are heavily impacted by the political policies of both countries, regardless of the form of cricket being played. Since 2012–13, the only time these two teams have competed against one another is in men’s events organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

As a result of the political pressure, India decided not to participate in the Asia Cup 2023 that will be held in Pakistan. Jay Shah is the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). His statement has caused a stir in the cricket community.

Before taking any further steps, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is awaiting an official announcement from the Asian Cricket Council. However, PCB chairman Ramiz Raja had made it abundantly clear that Pakistan would not participate in the ICC World Cup in India in 2023 if India did not participate in the Asian event in Pakistan the following year.

Also Read

Blind T20 World Cup: India’s error causes competition to be delayed
Blind T20 World Cup: India’s error causes competition to be delayed

The Blind T20 World Cup 2022–2023 was delayed because India failed to...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Declan Rice claims England has silenced its critics at FIFA WC
Declan Rice claims England has silenced its critics at FIFA WC
PAK vs ENG: Haris Rauf likely to be replaced by Mohammad Abbas
PAK vs ENG: Haris Rauf likely to be replaced by Mohammad Abbas
Cristiano Ronaldo targets WC quarterfinals as Morocco dreams big
Cristiano Ronaldo targets WC quarterfinals as Morocco dreams big
South Korea's crushing victory, Brazil will play Croatia in quarterfinals
South Korea's crushing victory, Brazil will play Croatia in quarterfinals
Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly in talks with Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly in talks with Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia
Hassan Ali reacts enraged when audience disrespects him
Hassan Ali reacts enraged when audience disrespects him
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story