Blind T20 World Cup: India refuses Pakistan visas ‘Politically influenced’

India did not grant participation visas to the Pakistan team for the Blind T20 World Cup.

The World Blind Cricket Council (WBCC) has decided to take severe disciplinary action against India.

India also decided not to participate in the Asia Cup 2023 that will be held in Pakistan.

Advertisement

India did not grant participation visas to the Pakistani squad so that they could compete in the Blind T20 World Cup, as a result of political pressure.

It was revealed by the Pakistan Blind Cricket Association (PBCA) that the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not provide any visas for Pakistan.

The Pakistan cricket team, which holds the position of number one in the international team rankings, would be unable to take part in the competition.

It is disheartening to see India once again engaging in political manoeuvring within the sporting arena, as the chairman of the PBCA put it.

“The World Blind Cricket Council (WBCC) has decided to take severe disciplinary action against India. They run the risk of having their ability to hold events restricted in the future “said Shah, who serves as president of WBCC in addition to his other roles.

Runners-up in competition twice The departure date for Pakistan’s flight to India was set for December 4th. However, India did not grant visas to the Pakistan team, which had a total of 33 members.

Advertisement

Relations between Pakistan and India are heavily impacted by the political policies of both countries, regardless of the form of cricket being played. Since 2012–13, the only time these two teams have competed against one another is in men’s events organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

As a result of the political pressure, India decided not to participate in the Asia Cup 2023 that will be held in Pakistan. Jay Shah is the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). His statement has caused a stir in the cricket community.

Before taking any further steps, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is awaiting an official announcement from the Asian Cricket Council. However, PCB chairman Ramiz Raja had made it abundantly clear that Pakistan would not participate in the ICC World Cup in India in 2023 if India did not participate in the Asian event in Pakistan the following year.

Also Read Blind T20 World Cup: India’s error causes competition to be delayed The Blind T20 World Cup 2022–2023 was delayed because India failed to...