Hussain Talat aspires to play for Pakistan as batting all-rounder

He was the player of the tournament in the Nepal Premier League.

He wants to do the same in the PSL 2023.

He was given an iPhone 14 for his outstanding fielding.

Hussain Talat of the Lahore Qalandars has stated his desire to represent Pakistan as a batting all-rounder.

I was the player of the tournament in the Nepal Premier League, and I want to do the same in the PSL, Hussain stated in an interview with media after helping Lahore Qalandars defeat Multan Sultans in the first game of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“I’d like to make a comeback for Pakistan. I was dropped from the national team following my last appearance in 2021. I’ve had two really successful domestic seasons. I bowled extensive spells in first-class cricket to hone my red-ball skills. I want to play for Pakistan as a batting all-rounder.”

In the eighth PSL season, Hussain switched from Peshawar Zalmi to Lahore Qalandars.

“Qalandars started this season in the same way they ended the previous season. It’s my first season with the Lahore Qalandars, and I’m having a good time. Fakhar Zaman batted brilliantly in the first match despite the challenging conditions. Fakhar’s batting allowed the middle-order batsmen to assault. We were optimistic that we could defend the total based on the bowling “He spoke about Monday’s one-run victory over Multan Sultans.

After his outstanding fielding resulted in destructive batsman Kieron Pollard’s run out, the all-rounder was given an iPhone 14.

“When performance is recognized in any sector, it instills confidence,” he remarked.

In the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi on February 19, the reigning champions will face the Karachi Kings, who have dropped their first two games.

The left-handed batter said on the highly anticipated match: “Everyone is enthusiastic, so the match between Karachi and Lahore is usually wonderful. We will triumph in this match as well, God willing, given the team’s current zeal and mood.”

