PSL 2023: Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Match 8 Preview | Prediction, Head-to-Head

The defending champions Lahore Qalandars will face the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League’s 2023 edition, which will feature the league’s fiercest rivalry.

It will be a battle between two cities with a history of competing for the nation’s cricketing supremacy, as well as the largest rivalry in PSL history.

The high-octane match will be the second of a double-header day and will take place at Karachi’s National Stadium on Super Sunday.

Predicted Playing XIs

Karachi Kings: James Vince, Sharjeel Khan, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Matthew Wade (wk), Imad Wasim ©, Irfan Khan, James Fuller, Andrew Tye, Muhammad Musa, Mohammad Amir

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Shai Hope (wk), Mirza Tahir Baig, Kamran Ghulam, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Liam Dawson, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi ©, Zaman Khan

