Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • PSL 2023: Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Match 8 Preview | Prediction, Head-to-Head
PSL 2023: Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Match 8 Preview | Prediction, Head-to-Head

PSL 2023: Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Match 8 Preview | Prediction, Head-to-Head

Articles
Advertisement
PSL 2023: Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Match 8 Preview | Prediction, Head-to-Head

PSL 2023: Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Match 8 Preview | Prediction, Head-to-Head

Advertisement
  • Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings will face each other in PSL’s 2023 edition.
  • Featuring the league’s fiercest rivalry.
  • The match will take place at Karachi’s National Stadium on Super Sunday.
Advertisement

The defending champions Lahore Qalandars will face the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League’s 2023 edition, which will feature the league’s fiercest rivalry.

It will be a battle between two cities with a history of competing for the nation’s cricketing supremacy, as well as the largest rivalry in PSL history.

The high-octane match will be the second of a double-header day and will take place at Karachi’s National Stadium on Super Sunday.

Predicted Playing XIs

Karachi Kings: James Vince, Sharjeel Khan, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Matthew Wade (wk), Imad Wasim ©, Irfan Khan, James Fuller, Andrew Tye, Muhammad Musa, Mohammad Amir

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Shai Hope (wk), Mirza Tahir Baig, Kamran Ghulam, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Liam Dawson, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi ©, Zaman Khan

Advertisement

Also Read

PSL 2023: Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Match 7 Preview | Prediction, Head-to-Head
PSL 2023: Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Match 7 Preview | Prediction, Head-to-Head

Multan Sultans will face Islamabad United in the seventh match Match will...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
KK vs QG Match 6: Quetta Gladiators sets the Target
KK vs QG Match 6: Quetta Gladiators sets the Target "169" for Karachi Kings | PSL 2023
PSL 2023: Guptill made a century as Gladiators rallied against Karachi Kings
PSL 2023: Guptill made a century as Gladiators rallied against Karachi Kings
PSL 2023: Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Playing XI | KK vs QG Full Squad today | Match 6
PSL 2023: Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Playing XI | KK vs QG Full Squad today | Match 6
KK vs QG Match 6: Karachi Kings Won the toss & opted to bowl first | PSL 2023
KK vs QG Match 6: Karachi Kings Won the toss & opted to bowl first | PSL 2023
 FIFA Women's World Cup playoffs begin to determine final three spots
 FIFA Women's World Cup playoffs begin to determine final three spots
"Grateful for PCB Management Committee Chairman Mr. Najam Sethi's kind gesture" says Dahani
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story