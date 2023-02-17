Advertisement
PSL 2023: Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Match 6 Preview | Prediction, Head-to-Head

  • 6th match of PSL 2023 will be between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings.
  • Gladiators looking to open their accounts.
  • Kings looking for their first league victory.
The sixth match of the Pakistan Super League 2023 will take place on February 18 between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings.

Both teams will be looking to open their accounts while lusting after their first league victory.

The Gladiators lost the sole game they played, but Karachi Kings astonished the crowd in their first two matches. Analyzing the ‘who will win’ prediction between the Kings and Gladiators, let’s see.

Date: February 18, 2023
Time: 7:00 PM PST
Venue : National Stadium, Karachi

Squads:

Karachi Kings – Haider Ali, Imran Tahir (South Africa), Matthew Wade (Australia) (all Platinum), Imad Wasim, James Fuller (New Zealand), James Vince (both England) (all Diamond), Andrew Tye (Australia), Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Malik (all Gold), Aamer Yamin, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Akhlaq, Sharjeel Khan, Tayyab Tahir (all Silver), Irfan Khan Niazi, Qasim Akram (both Emerging). Mohammad Umar and Tabraiz Shamsi (South Africa) (Supplementary)

Quetta Gladiators – Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) (all Platinum), Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy (England), Odean Smith (West Indies) (all Diamond), Ahsan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Sarfaraz Ahmed (all Gold), Mohammad Zahid, Naveen-ul-Haq (Afghanistan), Umar Akmal, Umaid Asif, Will Smeed (England) (all Silver), Aimal Khan, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai (both Emerging). Martin Guptill (New Zealand) and Omair Bin Yousuf (Supplementary).

Also Read

PSL 2023: Multan Sultans won against Peshawar Zalmi by 56 runs
PSL 2023: Multan Sultans won against Peshawar Zalmi by 56 runs

Usama Mir was in top form as Multan Sultans defeated Peshawar Zalmi....

