PSL 8: Winning team will lift ‘Supernova Trophy’ and cheque of Rs120 million

The reward money for the franchise winning the coveted 24-carat “Supernova Trophy” in the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League was revealed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday.

The winner team will take home the Supernova Trophy and a check for Rs120 million, while the losing team will receive a check for Rs48 million.

The winning team in the PSL 2022 received Rs 80 million, while the runner-up received Rs 32 million.

The PSL 8 opening ceremony will take place in Multan tomorrow (Monday), before the match between the 2021 champions Multan Sultans and the reigning champions Lahore Qalandars.

On March 19 in Lahore, where the playoffs will also take place, the closing ceremony and championship game will be played.

The Qalandars will try to become the first team to win consecutive championships, while Islamabad United will try to make history by winning the trophy three times.

Since each of the six franchises has won the PSL championship at least once, it is clear how good the teams are and how fierce the competition is.

In 2016 and 2018, Islamabad United won the championship. In 2017, Peshawar Zalmi took first place. The 2019 competition was won by Quetta Gladiators, who had advanced to the finals in the first two iterations. When Karachi Kings easily defeated Lahore Qalandars in Karachi in 2020, they became the first team to win and hoist the trophy in their own city. The Multan Sultans won their first championship in 2021. Lahore Qalandars won the PSL championship there the previous season.

The PSL 8 will be split into two legs, with matches taking place at Multan Cricket Stadium and National Bank Cricket Arena from February 13 to February 26 and then at Gaddafi Stadium and Pindi Cricket Stadium from February 26 to March 19. Included in this are the Qualifier, two Eliminators and the final at the home of Pakistan cricket from March 15-19.

Eleven games will be played in Rawalpindi, nine games each in Karachi and Lahore, and five games in Multan.

Matches in the afternoon will begin at 2 p.m. local time, while matches in the evening will begin at 7 p.m. local time in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi. Except for the tournament’s first match, which will start at 8 p.m., evening matches in Multan will start at 6 p.m.

Three demonstration games will be played prior to the men’s matches on March 8, 10, and 11 in Rawalpindi, serving as the soft debut of the Pakistan Women’s League during the PSL 8. Leading domestic and international athletes are anticipated to make up the two women’s sides; further information will be provided when available.

