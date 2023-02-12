PCB declared prize money for PSL 8 winner and runner-up

Winner receiving Rs120 million and the losers receiving Rs48 million.

The opening ceremony will take place in Multan on February 13.

All six franchises have at least one PSL championship.

The prize money for the eighth Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) season has been released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

In addition to receiving the Supernova Trophy, the victor will also receive a check for Rs120 million, while the losers will each receive a check for Rs48 million.

The PSL 8 opening ceremony will take place in Multan on February 13 before the tournament’s first match between the defending champions Lahore Qalandars and the 2021 champion Multan Sultans; the closing ceremony and final will take place on March 19 in Lahore, which will also host play-offs.

Lahore Qalandars will try to become the first team to win consecutive championships, while Islamabad United will try to make history by winning the trophy three times.

The fact that all six of the franchises have at least one PSL championship shows how good the teams are and how fierce the competition is.

In 2016 and 2018, Islamabad United won the championship. In 2017, Peshawar Zalmi took first place. The 2019 competition was won by Quetta Gladiators, who had advanced to the finals in the first two iterations. When Karachi Kings easily defeated Lahore Qalandars in Karachi in 2020, they became the first team to win and hoist the trophy in their own city. The Multan Sultans won their first championship in 2021. Lahore Qalandars won the PSL championship there the previous season.

The PSL 8 will be split into two halves, with matches taking place at Multan Cricket Stadium and National Bank Cricket Arena from February 13 to February 26 and then at Gaddafi Stadium and Pindi Cricket Stadium from February 26 to March 19. The Qualifier, two Eliminators, and the Final will all take place from March 15–19 at the cricket stadium in Pakistan.

Eleven games will be played in Rawalpindi, nine games each in Karachi and Lahore, and five games in Multan.

Matches in the afternoon will begin at 2 p.m. local time, while matches in the evening will begin at 7 p.m. local time in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi. Except for the tournament’s first match, which will start at 8 p.m., evening matches in Multan will start at 6 p.m.

Three demonstration games will be played prior to the men’s matches on March 8, 10, and 11 in Rawalpindi, serving as the soft debut of the Pakistan Women’s League during the PSL 8. Leading domestic and international athletes are anticipated to make up the two women’s sides; further information will be provided when available.

