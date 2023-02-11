Sikandar Raza arrives in Pakistan for PSL 8

PSL 8 Anthem: PSL 8 Anthem ‘Sab Sitary Humaray’ Released!
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL)...
Sikandar Raza, an all-rounder from Zimbabwe, has arrived in Pakistan ahead of the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
Raza will travel to Multan tomorrow to join the defending champions Lahore Qalandars.
Raza announced on Twitter that he had arrived in Lahore. “It’s time for some red and green. It’s game time for the Lahore Qalandars. It’s time for some PSL. It is now time for Pakistan ” he wrote
It’s time for some green and some red
It’s time for @lahoreqalandars
It’s time for @thePSLt20
It’s time for #Pakistan #visitzimbabwe #VisitZimbabwe #cricket #t20 #PSL2023 #PSL pic.twitter.com/I5rugjbPKG
— Sikandar Raza (@SRazaB24) February 11, 2023
Qalandars, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, are currently training in Multan ahead of their first match against the home team on February 13.
Lahore Qalandars
Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, Liam Dawson, Dilbar Hussain, Mirza Tahir Baig, Ahmed Danlyal, Shawaiz Irfan, Jordan Cox, Jalat Khan, and Ahsan Bhatti
Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.