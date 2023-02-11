Advertisement
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) anthem for the tournament’s eighth edition.

“Sab Sitaray Humaray” features Asim Azhar, Shae Gill, and Farish Shafi, as well as music composer Abdullah Siddiqui.

The previous season’s PSL anthem “Agay Dekh,” performed by Atif Aslam, Aima Baig, and Abdullah Siddiqui, was also a fan favourite.
