The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) anthem for the tournament’s eighth edition.

“Sab Sitaray Humaray” features Asim Azhar, Shae Gill, and Farish Shafi, as well as music composer Abdullah Siddiqui.

The previous season’s PSL anthem “Agay Dekh,” performed by Atif Aslam, Aima Baig, and Abdullah Siddiqui, was also a fan favourite.

Advertisement

Also Read Wahab Riaz to take oath as minister after PSL 8 Wahab Riaz's oath taking ceremony has been postponed He will now play...