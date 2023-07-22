Alcaraz Stuns Djokovic to Win Wimbledon.

He is youngest player to ever climb to the top of the ATP rankings.

He is the current Wimbledon champion.

Spanish tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz, who currently holds the top spot in the world rankings, shared his emotions following his victory at Wimbledon on July 16.

In an epic five-set match, he managed to defeat the formidable Novak Djokovic, putting an end to the Serb’s impressive 34-match winning streak at the tournament.

Reflecting on this momentous triumph, Alcaraz expressed that he is still struggling to comprehend the reality of his achievement, finding it hard to believe that he is the Wimbledon champion.

“Thinking I won Wimbledon is tough to believe. I can’t believe that I won and beat Novak (Djokovic), probably it will take some days to believe,” Alcaraz told journalists.

“Since Wimbledon, I didn’t touch the racquet, today will be the first time,” said Alcaraz, who takes on 111th-ranked Belgian David Goffin later on Friday.

“I’m a little bit tired, I’m not going to lie,” he said. “I had some days off to rest a little bit. I’m feeling great right now. I’m here to make people happy watching the match.”

The 20-year-old player disclosed that he utilized certain mental exercises that proved beneficial in his victory. Additionally, he openly acknowledged that Djokovic's relentless pressure posed a challenge that he couldn't maintain throughout the match.

“I couldn’t deal with the pressure that Novak put on. I relaxed, doing some mental exercise before the match that probably I didn’t do in Roland Garros, that helped me a lot,” added the tennis star.

Currently in France, the two-time Grand Slam champion is getting ready for the Hopman Cup mixed team tournament. He has partnered with Rabeka Masarova, who holds the 72nd rank, to face off against the Belgian duo of Goffin and Elise Mertens.

“We’re not used to playing with women, mixed doubles. I wanted to have this experience,” he continued. “It feels great. I’m really happy and excited to be here.”

After concluding his participation in the Hopman Cup, the Spanish player will take part in the prestigious Masters IOOO held in Toronto. Presently, his primary focus is on the upcoming tournaments in Toronto and Cincinnati, both of which are crucial Masters 1000 events. However, his ultimate objective is to defend his title at the US Open.