Arshad Nadeem to take part in World Athletics Championship

Arshad Nadeem will compete in the World Athletics Championship in Hungary.

He withdrew from the Asian Athletics Championship due to an injury.

He qualified for the championship by meeting the entry standard of 85.20m.

Arshad Nadeem, the best javelin thrower from Pakistan, will compete again at the World Athletics Championship in Hungary the following month.

A representative of the Athletics Federation of Pakistan has announced that Arshad would compete in the competition that will take place in Budapest from August 19 to August 27.

Due to an injury he got while competing at the National Games in Quetta, Arshad previously had to withdraw from the Asian Athletics Championship.

Arshad has regained fitness and has begun preparing for upcoming tournaments, an AFP spokeswoman told the media.

“Arshad Nadeem will be participating in World Athletics as he has qualified for participation in World Athletics,” he said.

During the period from July 31st, 2022 to July 30th, 2023, athletes aiming to enter World Athletics were required to meet specific entry standards.

For Javelin Throw, the entry standard was set at 85.20m. Arshad, an exceptional athlete, achieved a record throw of 90.18m to win the Gold Medal at the Commonwealth Games on August 7th, 2022.

Arshad currently holds the 5th rank in the world in the Javelin Throw rankings and is regarded as one of his country’s finest athletes. The Athletics Federation of Pakistan has high hopes for his performance, especially after he won the Gold medal for the country in the Islamic Solidarity Games last year.

Despite finishing 5th in the previous World Athletics Championship held in Oregon, Arshad’s remarkable improvement indicates that he could be a strong medal contender for Pakistan in this year’s event.

The first round of the Javelin Throw in the World Athletics Championship 2023 is scheduled for the 25th, with the final set to take place on the 27th.

