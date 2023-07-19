Advertisement
Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan to Clash on 2nd September

Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan to Clash on 2nd September

  • Asia Cup will be jointly hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
  • The tournament will be played by 6 teams.
  • Pakistan-India match is scheduled to take place on September 2nd.
The highly anticipated Pakistan-India match, which is in high demand, is scheduled to occur on September 2nd in Kandy.

Lahore and Multan will host four matches, while Kandy and Dambulla in Sri Lanka will be the venues for eight matches. The concluding event will be held on September 17th at the Prema Dasa Stadium in Colombo.

Pakistan will return to Lahore for their Super Four match in the upcoming Asia Cup. The tournament is scheduled to start on 30th August with a match between Nepal and Pakistan in Multan. After that, both teams will travel to Colombo on a chartered flight.

On 31st August, the teams of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will compete in Kandy.

All Asia Cup matches will kick off at 1:30 pm according to Pakistan Time.

Next Story