Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan to Clash on 2nd September

Asia Cup will be jointly hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The tournament will be played by 6 teams.

Pakistan-India match is scheduled to take place on September 2nd.

Advertisement

The highly anticipated Pakistan-India match, which is in high demand, is scheduled to occur on September 2nd in Kandy.

Lahore and Multan will host four matches, while Kandy and Dambulla in Sri Lanka will be the venues for eight matches. The concluding event will be held on September 17th at the Prema Dasa Stadium in Colombo.