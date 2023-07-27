David Silva hangs up his boots at 37 after knee injury

David Silva Retires from Professional Football at 37.

Spanish Midfielder David Silva Calls Time on His Career.

Man City and Spain Star David Silva Announces Retirement.

Advertisement

Spanish footballer David Silva has made the decision to retire from professional football following an ACL injury sustained during Real Sociedad’s preseason.

The 37-year-old has had a remarkable career, earning legendary status with both the Spanish national team and Manchester City.

Notably, he was a key member of the historic Spanish team that secured three consecutive international tournament victories from 2008 to 2012. During his impressive 10-year stint with Manchester City, Silva helped the club secure an impressive 14 trophies.

Aside from his time with Spain and Manchester City, Silva also played for Eibar, Celta Vigo, and Real Sociedad throughout his illustrious career.

Advertisement With a remarkable career that spanned 784 games, David Silva became one of the most revered and esteemed figures in football worldwide. Throughout his journey, he scored an impressive 124 goals and contributed 154 assists, earning admiration and respect from fans all over the globe. Advertisement

Advertisement

“Today is a sad day for me,” Silva said on social media.

“Today it is time to say goodbye to what I have dedicated my whole life to. Today it is time to say goodbye to my colleagues, who are like family to me. I will miss you very much.”

Man City paid tribute to their legendary player for his outstanding career with the club. The official Man City Twitter account tweeted their best wishes for the future of El Mago (referring to Silva with his nickname).

During his time at Man City, Silva was named three times in the PFA Team of the Year. He achieved four Premier League titles, including the famous last-minute win in 2012. Additionally, he won the FA Cup twice, the English League Cup five times, and the Community Shield three times.

Silva’s impact extended to providing 92 assists in the Premier League, surpassing the likes of Thierry Henry, David Beckham, Steven Gerrard, and other renowned players.

Despite his illustrious career, Silva did not win the UEFA Champions League during his time at City. However, he did secure a World Cup victory during his career.

Advertisement

In 2020, Silva departed from Man City and joined Real Sociedad in La Liga. His performance had an immediate positive effect, earning him a contract renewal.

Continuing his excellent form, Silva remained at a high level in the 2022-23 season and played a key role in helping his team secure a fourth-place finish and qualification for the UEFA Champions League.

Also Read Pakistan hockey team gets NOC for Asian Champions Trophy in India PSB has granted a No-Objection Certificate (NOC). Tournament is scheduled to commence...