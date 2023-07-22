Hamilton hints at new contract with Mercedes

Advertisement Hamilton has suggested that he might extend his contract with Mercedes.

Hamilton has been removed from the contract negotiations.

Toto Wolff has said that they are very close to finalizing contract extension. Advertisement On Saturday, Lewis Hamilton suggested that he might extend his contract with Mercedes, although the official signing could be delayed until the end of the year. The 38-year-old driver made the move to Mercedes from McLaren in 2013, and since then, he has achieved an impressive six world titles in Formula 1, solidifying his position as one of the sport’s top drivers. His most recent championship victory was in 2020, with his Mercedes teammate, Valtteri Bottas, finishing as the runner-up. Advertisement

“Now until the end of the year [we] could be waiting,” he told media including RaceFans at the Hungaroring. “Honestly, I just don’t have any more information to share because it’s for the lawyers and continues to be for the lawyers – it’s back-and-forth on some things.”

“I’ve not been a part of it the whole time, I’ve been removed from it from the beginning,” he added. “I’ve wanted to be able to focus on all the other things that I have going on. So, the team are working on it in the background and there’s no negotiation left, it’s just all small bits.”

Advertisement A few weeks ago, Toto Wolff, the team principal of Marcedes, mentioned that they were very close to finalizing the Brit’s contract extension, indicating that the deal could be signed in a matter of days rather than weeks. Advertisement Around two weeks ago, Christian Horner, the counterpart at Red Bull, who has Max Verstappen under contract, expressed his curiosity as to why the contract renewal had not yet been completed. Advertisement

“It’s strange because you keep being told and I keep seeing it through the media, it’s just a matter of days and that’s been going on since February,” Horner said

“So one can only assume there’s something fundamental that they can’t agree on.

“Certainly we don’t tend to conduct our negotiations through the media, but it’s usually a couple of conversations around the table and the job’s done. So I don’t understand why, there has to be something preventing that from happening.”

Also Read Pakistan sprinter Sahib e Isra faces heavy tax on imported spikes Sahib e Isra was gifted new spikes for training purposes. Courier company...