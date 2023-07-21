Hamza Khan advances to semis of World Junior Squash Championship

Hamza Khan advanced to the semi-finals of the World Junior Squash Championship.

He defeated Malaysia’s Joachim Chuah in a competitive match.

Hamza was a semi-finalist in the previous year’s World Juniors as well.

On Friday, Pakistan’s Hamza Khan advanced to the semi-finals of the World Junior Squash Championship in Melbourne.

He secured his spot in the final four by defeating Malaysia’s Joachim Chuah in a competitive match with a score of 11-8, 9-11, 11-7, 12-10.

In earlier rounds, Hamza reached the quarter-finals after a close contest with Colombia’s Santamaria, winning 3-2. He also defeated Netherlands’ Samuel Grates in the round of 16 with a score of 12-10, 11-6, 11-3, and 11-7.

Unfortunately, Pakistan’s Huzaifa Khan was eliminated from the championship race after losing to USA’s Rishi Srivastava in a five-set match. Despite Huzaifa’s valiant efforts, Rishi secured victory with a score of 11-9, 11-8, 8-11, 8-11, and 11-9.

Pakistan sent three players – Hamza Khan, Moeen-ud-din, and Huzaifa Ibrahim Khan – to participate in the championship.

Hamza had previously been a semi-finalist in the last year’s edition of the World Juniors, while Huzaifa is a former Asian number one in the junior category.

