Hamza Khan advances to semis of World Junior Squash Championship

Anas Ali Triumphs in Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Squash Series
Anas Ali Shah defeated Abdullah Nawaz in the final. Syed Yoza won...
On Friday, Pakistan’s Hamza Khan advanced to the semi-finals of the World Junior Squash Championship in Melbourne.
He secured his spot in the final four by defeating Malaysia’s Joachim Chuah in a competitive match with a score of 11-8, 9-11, 11-7, 12-10.
In earlier rounds, Hamza reached the quarter-finals after a close contest with Colombia’s Santamaria, winning 3-2. He also defeated Netherlands’ Samuel Grates in the round of 16 with a score of 12-10, 11-6, 11-3, and 11-7.
Unfortunately, Pakistan’s Huzaifa Khan was eliminated from the championship race after losing to USA’s Rishi Srivastava in a five-set match. Despite Huzaifa’s valiant efforts, Rishi secured victory with a score of 11-9, 11-8, 8-11, 8-11, and 11-9.
Pakistan sent three players – Hamza Khan, Moeen-ud-din, and Huzaifa Ibrahim Khan – to participate in the championship.
Hamza had previously been a semi-finalist in the last year’s edition of the World Juniors, while Huzaifa is a former Asian number one in the junior category.
