Hamza Khan reaches final of World Junior Squash Championship

Pakistan’s Hamza Khan achieved a significant milestone in the World Junior Squash Championship held in Melbourne by qualifying for the final.

In a thrilling match, he faced tough competition from French player Melvil Scianimanico, who fought back from two games and match point down.

However, Hamza showed great determination in the decider and ultimately secured victory with a scoreline of 11-8, 11-4, 10-12, 9-11, and 13-11.

This achievement makes Hamza the first Pakistani player to reach the final of the event since Aamir Atlas in 2008.

His journey to the final was marked by impressive wins over strong opponents, including a victory against Malaysia’s Joachim Chuah in the semi-finals and a close contest against Colombia’s Santamaria in the pre-quarter-finals.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s Huzaifa Khan displayed a valiant effort in his match against USA’s Rishi Srivastava but fell short in the fifth set, ultimately getting eliminated from the championship.

In total, three Pakistani players, Hamza Khan, Moeen-ud-din, and Huzaifa Ibrahim Khan, participated in the prestigious championship.

Hamza’s remarkable performance in last year’s edition, where he reached the semi-finals, and Huzaifa’s former position as the Asian number one in the junior category add to the promising talent of Pakistani squash players on the global stage.

