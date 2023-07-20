ICC Criticized for Lack of Inclusion in World Cup Promo

Dobell also questioned the absence of Babar Azam.

“This, however… utter ****. In thrall of India and England. Mentions Pakistan (and West Indies, oddly) in passing and in terms of needing sympathy. Cricket deserves better,” the cricket writer wrote.

Dobell isn’t the sole person to raise concerns about BCCI’s biased promotion of their team in a video featuring Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan.

Cricket enthusiasts worldwide also criticized the ICC for overlooking Babar Azam, the top-ranked ODI batter in the world, in the promotional content.

They questioned why Babar, a renowned white-ball format player, was absent from the spotlight.

The cricket community felt that the video focused excessively on the Indian cricket team merely because BCCI is hosting the event. The tournament will involve ten teams competing for the coveted title across ten venues, scheduled from October 5 to November 19.

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host both the tournament opener and the final.

There will be six day matches commencing at 10:00 am Pakistan Standard Time (PST), while all other matches, including the knockouts, will be day-night fixtures starting at 01:30 pm (PST).

