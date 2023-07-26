Javed Afridi Rewards Squash Champion Hamza Khan with Rs. 1 Million

Hamza Khan just won the World Junior Squash Championship in Melbourne.

Hamza Khan just won the World Junior Squash Championship in Melbourne, which is a huge accomplishment for Pakistan’s squash community after a long period.

Javed Afridi, the owner of Peshawar Zalmi, recognised Hamza Khan’s extraordinary achievement by presenting him one million rupees through the Zalmi Foundation.

This award is given in recognition of Hamza Khan’s exceptional achievement on the squash court, which brought pride and honour to his country.

This victory is especially significant because it is the first for a Pakistani player in 37 years, since Jansher Khan’s previous triumph in the same competition.

Throughout his journey, Hamza Khan’s talent and determination were obvious in the difficult matches and fierce opposition he encountered.

The Peshawar Zalmi Foundation award demonstrates the foundation’s commitment to developing sports in Pakistan, and it serves as incentive for young talents like Hamza Khan to strive for success in their respective professions.

