Major League Cricket: Points table and remaining fixtures after second round

MLC is the first professional franchise cricket league.

A total of 19 matches will be played in the tournament.

Participating teams represent Dallas, San Francisco, Los Angeles.

Advertisement

The Major League Cricket (MLC), the first professional franchise cricket league in the United States, is currently underway.

Each team has participated in two matches so far. The matches are being held at Grand Prairie Stadium in North Texas and Church Street Park in Greater Raleigh.

A total of 19 matches will be played in the tournament, with the final scheduled for Sunday, July 30. The participating teams represent Dallas, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Seattle, and New York City.