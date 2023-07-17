Advertisement
Major League Cricket: Points table and remaining fixtures after second round

Articles
Major League Cricket: Points table and remaining fixtures after second round

  • MLC is the first professional franchise cricket league.
  • A total of 19 matches will be played in the tournament.
  • Participating teams represent Dallas, San Francisco, Los Angeles.
The Major League Cricket (MLC), the first professional franchise cricket league in the United States, is currently underway.

Each team has participated in two matches so far. The matches are being held at Grand Prairie Stadium in North Texas and Church Street Park in Greater Raleigh.

A total of 19 matches will be played in the tournament, with the final scheduled for Sunday, July 30. The participating teams represent Dallas, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Seattle, and New York City.

Schedule of remaining matches

Grand Prairie Stadium

Monday, July 17: Texas Super Kings v MI New York

Tuesday, July 18: Los Angeles Knight Riders v San Francisco Unicorns

Church Street Park

Thursday, July 20: Washington Freedom v Los Angeles Knight Riders

Friday, July 21: Seattle Orcas v Texas Super Kings

Saturday, July 22: Washington Freedom v San Francisco Unicorns

Sunday, July 23: Los Angeles Knight Riders v Seattle Orcas

Sunday, July 23: MI New York v Washington Freedom

Monday, July 24: San Francisco Unicorns v Texas Super Kings

Tuesday, July 25: MI New York v Seattle Orcas

Grand Prairie Stadium

Thursday, July 27: Eliminator – Seed three v Seed four

Thursday, July 27: Qualifier – Seed one v Seed two

Friday, July 28: Challenger – Loser Qualifier v Winner Eliminator

Sunday, July 30: Championship – Winner Qualifier v Winner Challenge

