Major League Cricket: Points table and remaining fixtures after second round

The Major League Cricket (MLC), the first professional franchise cricket league in the United States, is currently underway.
Each team has participated in two matches so far. The matches are being held at Grand Prairie Stadium in North Texas and Church Street Park in Greater Raleigh.
A total of 19 matches will be played in the tournament, with the final scheduled for Sunday, July 30. The participating teams represent Dallas, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Seattle, and New York City.
Schedule of remaining matches
Grand Prairie Stadium
Monday, July 17: Texas Super Kings v MI New York
Tuesday, July 18: Los Angeles Knight Riders v San Francisco Unicorns
Church Street Park
Thursday, July 20: Washington Freedom v Los Angeles Knight Riders
Friday, July 21: Seattle Orcas v Texas Super Kings
Saturday, July 22: Washington Freedom v San Francisco Unicorns
Sunday, July 23: Los Angeles Knight Riders v Seattle Orcas
Sunday, July 23: MI New York v Washington Freedom
Monday, July 24: San Francisco Unicorns v Texas Super Kings
Tuesday, July 25: MI New York v Seattle Orcas
Grand Prairie Stadium
Thursday, July 27: Eliminator – Seed three v Seed four
Thursday, July 27: Qualifier – Seed one v Seed two
Friday, July 28: Challenger – Loser Qualifier v Winner Eliminator
Sunday, July 30: Championship – Winner Qualifier v Winner Challenge
