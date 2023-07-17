Messi’s Chef’s Hat Gives Fans Something to Cheer About

Advertisement

Lionel Messi, the renowned Argentine footballer who recently joined the MLS club Inter Miami, is already leaving a significant impact in America despite his recent arrival.

In a recent photoshoot, Messi was spotted wearing a chef’s hat, creating excitement among his fans. He has partnered with the American fast food chain Hard Rock Café to develop a new sandwich for their menu, inspired by one of his favorite Argentine dishes.

Named the “Messi Chicken Sandwich,” reports suggest that Messi himself prepares this sandwich, showcasing his culinary skills alongside his football prowess.