Messi’s Chef’s Hat Gives Fans Something to Cheer About

Lionel Messi, the renowned Argentine footballer who recently joined the MLS club Inter Miami, is already leaving a significant impact in America despite his recent arrival.
In a recent photoshoot, Messi was spotted wearing a chef’s hat, creating excitement among his fans. He has partnered with the American fast food chain Hard Rock Café to develop a new sandwich for their menu, inspired by one of his favorite Argentine dishes.
Named the “Messi Chicken Sandwich,” reports suggest that Messi himself prepares this sandwich, showcasing his culinary skills alongside his football prowess.
“I can’t wait for my fans all over the world to get a taste of one of my childhood favourites that still makes me feel at home, wherever in the world I am,” the footballer said.
Messi took to his Instagram account to promote the sandwich he created.
“Another dream comes true! I am thrilled to introduce to you the new Messi Chicken Sandwich that I have created with Hard Rock Café, inspired by my favourite food: The Milanese! Don’t miss out,” wrote Messi in a post on Instagram.
Following Messi’s announcement, a significant influx of fans of the footballer visited the restaurant and eagerly ordered the sandwich.
It is important to mention that this isn’t the first collaboration between the 36-year-old and Hard Rock. Back in 2022, the chain introduced the “Live Greatness” campaign featuring the “Messi Burger.” This burger was later expanded to commemorate Messi’s World Cup victory.
