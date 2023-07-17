Advertisement
Chelsea seal the deal for Santos starlet Angelo Gabriel

  • Chelsea Football Club signed Angelo Gabriel from Santos.
  • The transfer fee was reportedly around $16.84 million.
  • He broke records as the youngest player to debut in the Brazilian first division.
On Sunday, Chelsea Football Club revealed that they have signed Angelo Gabriel, a talented Brazilian winger, from Santos.

The cost of the transfer was not disclosed by the English club, but according to British media sources, Chelsea paid a hefty sum of 15 million euros ($16.84 million) to acquire the 18-year-old star.

Angelo Gabriel impressed at Santos, where he played 129 games in different tournaments. He scored five goals and assisted 10 times during his spell at the Brazilian side.

The young winger also broke some records in his homeland. He became the youngest player to play in the Brazilian first division, debuting at just 15 years and 308 days in 2020. This record was previously held by the legendary Pele. Moreover, Gabriel became the youngest player to score in the Copa Libertadores.

