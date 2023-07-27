Pakistan to Battle Chinese Taipei, Mongolia in Asian Games Volleyball

Pakistan will be competing against Chinese Taipei and Mongolia.

Pakistan is currently ranked 52nd in the world.

Pakistan has already secured victories.

Advertisement

On Thursday, the draws for the volleyball event in the Asian Games were announced, revealing that Pakistan will be competing against Chinese Taipei and Mongolia in Group D. Chinese Taipei is ranked 44th in the world, while Mongolia holds the 58th position, and Pakistan currently stands at number 52 in the rankings.

The Asian Games are scheduled to begin on September 23 in Hangzhou, China. Recently, Pakistan achieved their fourth consecutive victory by defeating Thailand 3-0 during the ongoing Asian U16 Volleyball Championship in Uzbekistan.

The team dressed in green emerged victorious in their most recent Super 8 match, achieving a score of 25-9, 25-16, and 25-19.

Pakistan is scheduled to compete in the semi-final on Friday, July 28, against either Japan or Iran.

In the opening Super 8 match, Pakistan secured a win against Australia, dominating with a scoreline of 25-13, 25-19, and 25-14.

During the group stage, Pakistan earned a carry point by defeating Chinese Taipei in an earlier match.

Advertisement

Advertisement During the group stage, Pakistan secured victories against Mongolia with scores of 25-9, 25-17, and 25-13. They also triumphed over Chinese Taipei with sets of 5-15, 25-18, and 25-16. Also Read Where will Kylian Mbappe go, Saudi Arabia or Real Madrid? PSG, Real Madrid, and Al Hilal are interested in signing Kylian Mbappe.... Advertisement Advertisement