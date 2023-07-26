Where will Kylian Mbappe go, Saudi Arabia or Real Madrid?

PSG, Real Madrid, and Al Hilal are interested in signing Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe’s contract with PSG expires in June 2024.

Real Madrid is considered a top contender to sign Mbappe.

The summer transfer window has been marked by uncertainty surrounding the future of Kylian Mbappe, as he has not signed a contract extension with PSG, leading to speculation about his next move.

With his current contract expiring in June 2024, PSG is eager to sell Mbappe to avoid losing him for free next year.

One surprising contender in the race for Mbappe is Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, which made a world record bid of £259 million for the star player.

This has drawn attention to the possibility of Mbappe moving to the Saudi Pro League.

However, experts believe that Mbappe’s decision won’t be solely based on money, as he is more focused on achieving his sporting ambitions, such as winning major trophies.

While Mbappe has been successful with PSG in domestic competitions, the Champions League title has remained elusive for the club. The breakdown in contract negotiations resulted in PSG excluding him from their pre-season tour, escalating the situation.

Although Al-Hilal’s offer would make Mbappe the highest-paid player in football, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo, it’s believed that his true aspirations lie elsewhere.

His desire to win trophies and compete at the highest level may lead him to consider other options.

Real Madrid, a long-term admirer of Mbappe, is considered a top contender. Despite reports linking him to the Spanish club, Mbappe has denied these claims, leaving the door open for other European clubs like Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham, Inter Milan, and Barcelona to express interest.

PSG has also considered the possibility of loaning Mbappe this summer to avoid losing him for free next year, allowing him to join Real Madrid as a free agent. However, financial regulations like Financial Fair Play apply to European clubs, while Saudi Arabian clubs are not bound by such constraints, giving them a competitive advantage in the bidding process.

Ultimately, Mbappe’s decision will depend on various factors, including his sporting ambitions, financial considerations, and the allure of prestigious clubs like Real Madrid.

While Real is considered the favorite to secure his signature this summer, negotiations between the clubs will determine his final destination.

