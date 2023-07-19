Pakistan U16 Volleyball Team Wins Silver in Central Asia

Pakistan U16 volleyball team won silver in Central Asia.

Pakistan Volleyball Federation was fined $20,000.

Pakistan Volleyball Federation is seeking urgent resolution.

In the Central Asian U16 Volleyball Championship held in Iran, the home team emerged victorious with a 3-2 win over Pakistan in the final match.

The scores were 25-20, 25-27, 25-18, 21-25, and 15-11 in favor of Iran. This result secured the gold medal for Iran, while Pakistan settled for the silver medal.

Following their performance, the Pakistan U16 team is now set to participate in the Asian Junior Championship.

Recently, the Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) incurred a $20,000 fine from the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) due to their absence in the AVC Challenge Cup held in Chinese Taipei.

The Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) has encountered difficulties in participating in the AVC Cup due to the Foreign Office’s refusal to grant permission for the team’s departure, citing the One China Policy.

The federation was unable to communicate with the organizers within the required timeframe, resulting in their non-participation. Consequently, the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) has imposed a $20,000 fine on the PVF for their absence.

The PVF has now approached the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for assistance, as they had already purchased non-refundable tickets for the team. Despite explaining to the foreign office that other teams, including China, participate in Taiwan under the name of Chinese Taipei, in accordance with IOC instructions, the NOC for Pakistan’s participation was not granted.

The financial burden on the PVF is substantial, as they operate as a financially challenged sports organization reliant on sponsorship and donations.

The imposed $20,000 penalty by the AVC poses a significant threat to the future participation of the Pakistan volleyball team in all competitions. The PVF seeks urgent resolution to avoid further complications and preserve their ability to compete internationally.

