Pakistani horse rider makes history as he secures spot in 2024 Paris Olympics

Pakistani horse rider Usman Khan has made history by securing a spot in the Paris Olympics. He and his horse Mairaj achieved the minimum eligibility requirement at a competition in Ireland.

Usman had to participate in events across Europe before qualifying in Ireland. This will be his second consecutive Olympics participation, as he also qualified for the Tokyo Olympics but unfortunately had an accident in Australia that injured him and resulted in his horse’s death.

In the Paris Olympics, Usman will take part in eventing, which includes cross-country, showjumping, and dressage, testing both the horse and rider’s horsemanship skills.

“By the grace of Almighty Allah, Pakistan has qualified for Paris Olympics 2024 at local time 1030 in Ireland, Sunday 30 July 2023 during FEI ** 4-star Kilguilkey International Horse Trials at Mallow,” Usman said in an electronic message.

“App ko mubarak ho. Pakistan ko mubarak ho. Kamzoor ho, laikin dil mein chand sitra kie Mubahbat zindha hai [Congratulations to you. Congratulations to Pakistan. I am weak, but the love for the crescent and star lives in my heart],” the message added.

Usman informed the local media that while his accomplishment was significant for Pakistan, he also needed to maintain the MER in order to keep his spot in the Paris Olympics.

“We have to keep this position maintained in next 12 months and for that we need a reserve horse and participation in events to come,” Usman said.

“It is important that authorities release the funding they agreed to provide me previously, it will ensure my smooth sailing ahead of Paris Olympics,” he added.

Usman had previously qualified for the Asian Games as well, but EFP failed to confirm his attendance in time.

Usman, an Australian-Pakistani, moved to France in order to improve his Olympic preparation.

