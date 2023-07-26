Pakistan’s Haseeb Tariq ranks 89th in World Swimming Championship

Haseeb Tariq of Pakistan finished 89th out of 115 swimmers in the 100m freestyle event.

Haseeb Tariq of Pakistan finished 89th out of 115 swimmers in the 100m freestyle event of the World Swimming Championship, which is presently taking place in Japan.

Haseeb won the third heat with a time of 53.99 seconds. Overall, he finished 89th, 5.65 seconds behind the last swimmer to qualify for the next round.

In the 100m freestyle, as many as 16 swimmers advanced to the next round.

In the ongoing World Swimming Championship, Pakistan’s Mohammad Amaan Siddiqui set a new national record in the men’s 400-metre freestyle with a time of 4:12.29.

In the process, Amaan, 16, smashed the previous national record of 4:15.78, which he also set.

Despite setting a new national record, the 16-year-old Pakistani missed to qualify for the final, finishing 50th out of 55 swimmers, just 28 seconds behind the last qualifier.

The top eight swimmers from each heat advanced to the final.

Australia’s Samuel Short won the 400m race in 3:40.68, while Tunisia’s Ahmed Hafnaqui finished second in 3:40.70, just a microsecond slower than the Aussie.

Germany’s Lukas Martens, Brazil’s Guilherme Costa, Korea’s Woomin Kim, Switzerland’s Antonio Djakovic, Australia’s Elijah Winnington, and Austria’s Felix Auboeck round out the top eight.

