Shaheen Shah Afridi Excited for Test Cricket Comeback against Sri Lanka

Afridi looks forward to achieving a century of Test wickets.

He acknowledges the adjustment required from white-ball to red-ball cricket.

He believes will contribute to his performance across all formats for Pakistan.

Advertisement

Advertisement Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is feeling optimistic and positive as he prepares to return to Test cricket in the upcoming two-match series against Sri Lanka. Advertisement

Afridi will return to action for Pakistan after missing nearly a year due to a knee ailment.

“I’m thrilled to be making my Test debut in the country where I was injured.” Injuries are unavoidable in the life of an athlete, but it feels good to be back. “I love red-ball cricket and am one wicket away from a century of Test wickets, which would be a huge accomplishment for me,” Shaheen told PCB Digital.

“It takes some time to adjust to red-ball cricket after playing white-ball cricket.” However, the Karachi camp was good to me. Test cricket necessitates patience and collaboration with fellow bowlers. I’ve played more white-ball matches in the last year, but when I was in the UK, I bowled extra overs after matches – even with the red ball – to meet the required effort.

“It seems like only yesterday when I was hurt. I’ll be playing my first Test match at the same venue where I got wounded. I was discussing it with our physiotherapist. It is an honour to represent Pakistan in whatever sport, and I enjoy playing for the country. I hope we make a successful start to this cycle of the World Test Championship and qualify for the final, which we have missed in the last two iterations.”

After a lengthy wait, the lanky bowler, who has 99 wickets in 25 Tests, is eager to complete his century of wickets in the longest version of the game during the Sri Lanka series.

Advertisement

“There’s a lot of anticipation [for the 100th wicket].” “I was only one wicket away, and the new ball was about to come out,” he remarked, recalling the first Test against Galle a year ago. “I had intended to use the new ball to reach that milestone, but I was injured before we received the new ball.” As a result, I’ve had to wait a long time. It’s difficult to be away from cricket, but time has taught me a lot that will help me perform well for Pakistan across all formats.”

Also Read Heartwarming Friendship Between Dog and Cat Melts Hearts in Viral Video The video was shot in Bambang, Philippines and resurfaced on Twitter. Bunso...