SPL a ‘golden opportunity’ for Sindh’s young cricket talent, says Murtaza Wahab

Jahanzaib Alam has acquired the Hyderabad Bahadurs.

Mayor Murtaza Wahab of Karachi expressed his enthusiasm for the Sindh Premier League (SPL), emphasizing its significant potential for nurturing the province's emerging cricket talent. Speaking at a press conference held in Karachi, Wahab lauded the SPL's ability to foster and advance cricket within the region.

“SPL will promote cricket in the province. It is a golden opportunity for youngsters in Sindh. I hope cricketers will get equal chances in the tournament,” he said.

The management of the Sindh Premier League (SPL) has officially confirmed that businessman Jahanzaib Alam has successfully acquired the Hyderabad Bahadurs, making it the third franchise to be sold. In a press conference held in Karachi, the team owners and SPL management provided further details about the newly formed team.

During the press conference, the team owner announced that Shoaib Malik has been appointed as the captain and Icon Player of the Hyderabad Bahadurs, while Misbah-ul-Haq has been named as the head coach. Misbah himself was present at the press conference.

To date, three teams have been sold for the SPL, namely Hyderabad Bahadurs, Karachi Ghazis, and Benazaribad. The event, which is scheduled to take place in September, will feature a total of six participating teams and is expected to be held in Karachi.

Earlier this year, former cricketers Shahid Afridi and Abdul Razzaq launched the first-ever SPL. “The Sindh Premier League is not just about promoting cricket as a sport, it’s about empowering our youth & building a brighter future for our region. Let’s support this fantastic initiative and help our young cricketers reach their full potential,” Afridi had written on social media.

Afridi will also be seen in action during the SPL, as announced by him earlier.

The all-round cricketer recently captained Asian Lions in Legends League Cricket in Qatar. Under his leadership, Asian Lions won the tournament.

The explosive batter last featured in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in 2022. He last played for Quetta Gladiators in the league.

