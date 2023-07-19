Advertisement Tiger Woods’ Ex-Girlfriend Drops $30M Lawsuit.

Herman filed for the dismissal of the lawsuit on June 29.

Erica Herman, Tiger Woods' former girlfriend, has withdrawn her $30 million lawsuit against Woods' estate, as stated in court documents obtained by the New York Post. The 39-year-old Herman filed for the dismissal of the lawsuit on June 29. However, it remains unclear whether she is still bound by the nondisclosure agreement she allegedly signed with Woods in 2017.

“The Plaintiff, Erica Herman, by and through her undersigned counsel, hereby dismisses without prejudice her Complaint, filed on October 26, 2022, pending resolution of the appeal in Herman v. Woods and determination of whether her claims are subject to arbitration,” the filing said

Herman initially sued Woods and the trust that owns his Florida mansion, making claims of sexual harassment against Woods. However, in May, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Metzger dismissed Herman's lawsuit, stating that the allegations were unclear and lacking in detail, and that Herman did not provide specific facts to support any claims of sexual assault or harassment. Herman's lawyers have announced their intention to appeal the judge's decision, while Woods has chosen not to comment on the dismissed lawsuit, as he has previously denied the accusations.

Advertisement

The 37-year-old individual stated that she and the 15-time major champion had an “oral tenancy agreement” which granted her the right to reside in the house. She claimed that there were still five years remaining on the agreement when they ended their relationship.

Woods, who is 47 years old, is not participating in the current Open Championship at Royal Liverpool. Furthermore, he has not competed in a PGA Tour event since he withdrew from the Masters in April due to a foot injury.

