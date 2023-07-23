Victoria Beckham shares snaps after Lionel Messi’s successful debut with Inter Miami

Victoria Beckham reminisces about the Inter Miami winning.

Messi’s contribution helps Inter Miami secure a 2-1 victory.

Victoria shares pictures with Kim Kardashian and her son Saint West.

Victoria Beckham is reminiscing about the memorable occasion as she excitedly posted pictures of the entertaining event as her husband David’s Inter Miami squad thrashed Cruz Azul in Lionel Messi’s debut.

The 49-year-old fashion designer raved about her 48-year-old ex-footballer spouse on Instagram on Saturday, saying she was “proud” to be married to him.

Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12, who are the couple’s two youngest children, were in a series of glam pictures taken at the game.

The family was overjoyed when Messi helped Inter Miami defeat Cruz Azul 2-1 on Friday night in the Leagues Cup match.

Victoria, who has two more children with David, Brooklyn, 24, and Romeo, 20, looked stunning for the big night in a chic black cut-out jumpsuit.

Victoria embraced David’s neck while posing for pictures at the celebrity-studded game, looking every inch the devoted wife.

Victoria penned: ‘I just can’t express how proud of davidbeckham I am.Wow! What a night in Miami!! cruzbeckham #harperseven’.

Victoria, David, and Harper smiled as they posed with friend Kim Kardashian and her son Saint West in a second social media image.

At the celebrity-studded match, Serena Williams, who was pregnant, posed for photos with David and Victoria while sporting a short T-shirt and leggings.

