Stephen Curry won a celebrity golf event thanks to a hole in one.

He became only the second basketball player to win the event.

Vinny Del Negro was the previous basketball player to win the event.

Despite having a poor season with the NBA’s Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry managed to win a celebrity golf event this year thanks to a hole in one that gave him the victory.

Only the fifth time in the history of the competition held on the Nevada shoreline of Lake Tahoe, the 35-year-old made a hole-in-one on a 152-yard par three on Saturday.

Curry ran the length of the fairway while raising his arms in celebration and taking in the cheers as he celebrated his hole-in-one by throwing away his cap.

Chants of “MVP!” were heard after he defeated Mardy Fish, the former tennis world number seven, on Sunday by sinking a long eagle putt on the 18th.

“Knowing what the stakes were and accepting it, I’ve always dreamt of a situation like this on the 18th green in front of a crowd like that, to make the putt,” he told NBC Sports.

“You stick to the routine and have so much confidence in yourself … Thankfully it went in, which is insane. I’ve been playing for almost a decade, to finally get a win is pretty special.”

Since the 54-hole competition’s inception in 1990, Curry is just the second basketball player to take home the trophy. Vinny Del Negro, a former player with the Sacramento Kings, won in 2021 at the age of 54.

