Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic Advances to Quarter-Finals with Dominant Performance

Novak Djokovic, the talented tennis player from Serbia, emerged victorious in his match against Hubert Hurkacz with a score of 7-6, 7-6, 5-7, 6-4 after the game resumed on Monday.

The fourth-round clash had been interrupted by a curfew on Sunday evening, with Djokovic leading by two sets. However, when play resumed, Hurkacz made a strong comeback on Centre Court.

During the first two sets on Sunday (July 9), the Polish tennis player posed a significant challenge to Djokovic, coming close to winning both sets. Yet, Djokovic, renowned for excelling under pressure, managed to win both sets.

At Wimbledon, where Djokovic had not been defeated since 2017, there was a sense among the spectators inside Centre Court that the Serbian player might finally lose, especially after Hurkacz won the third set with relative ease. However, Djokovic found a way to secure the fourth and final set, even without performing at his peak.

With the victory, the 22-time Grand Slam winner also reached his 14th Wimbledon quarter-final. On the occasion, he said:

“Big credit to Hubert for playing an amazing match. Tough luck to him today but he put up a great performance. Honestly, I don’t know the last time I felt this miserable on returning games due to his incredibly powerful and accurate serve. It’s so difficult to read it.

“It was not an enjoyable match for me but in the important moments last night, I was fortunate to win that first set. This match definitely could have gone a different way but I held my nerve when it mattered and found a way to win.”

On Monday, Daniil Medvedev, the third-seeded Russian tennis player, advanced to the quarter-finals of Wimbledon for the first time. His fourth-round opponent, Jiri Lehecka, had to retire from the match due to an injury after losing the first two sets 6-4 6-2.

Lehecka, a 21-year-old player, had previously played a grueling five-set match against Tommy Paul in the previous round, lasting four hours. After the first set against Medvedev, Lehecka took a break to have blisters on his right foot treated by a trainer.

Medvedev, who recently won his record 23rd Grand Slam title in Paris, is determined to add to his count by winning Wimbledon and securing his 24th Grand Slam title.

